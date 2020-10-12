Society

Gov. Cuomo unveils Mother Cabrini statue in New York City

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York Governor Cuomo Andrew unveiled of a statue to Mother Cabrini on Columbus Day in New York City.

The event took place in Manhattan's Battery Park City on Columbus Day.

With the Columbus Day Parade having to go virtual this year due to the pandemic, the governor says there is a silver lining.

"This year we unveil a magnificent monument to our Italian-American legacy and that monument will stand for all-time," Cuomo said. "Last Columbus Day if you remember, one year ago, we said that we could work together and create a statue of the Blessed Mother Cabrini. And now in honor of Columbus Day, we will do just that."

Cuomo showed his appreciation for the Italian-American Roman Catholic nun Mother Cabrini.

"Mother Cabrini is the personification of the Italian-American legacy," he said. "She founded 67 schools, hospitals and orphanages. She served the poor and the immigrants. She had boundless energy and unlimited capacity and she was a model for female empowerment before the expression was ever used - doing all of this in the late 1800s and early 1900s."

Ahead of the ceremony, Cuomo said it would be socially distanced.

"Our only consideration is the size of the crowd, there is a Cabrini commission that worked on the statue itself," Cuomo said. "But the mayor, speaker, city council are always invited. They are invited. The whole audience, the whole gathering, will be socially distanced and appropriate."

As for the virtual Columbus Day Parade, Governor Cuomo is this year's grand marshal. Brooklyn native Dr. Anthony Fauci is the co-grand marshal.

Meanwhile, the NYPD was guarding the statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle from any potential vandalism during this year of unrest.

RELATED: Italian Heritage and Achievement Celebration airs Columbus Day on ABC7
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on the Columbus Day Parade, which is going virtual this year due to the pandemic.



----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybattery park citylower manhattannew york cityandrew cuomocolumbus daycolumbus day paradestatuecommunity
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written
Protests continue after activist arrested in attack on reporter
Iconic Grand Central restaurant suspends operations due to COVID-19
Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
Student from New Jersey shot, killed near Ohio State University
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
Man seriously injured after hit and run in pub's parking lot
Show More
RARE SIGHT: Humpback whales 'triple breach' off Calif. coast
AccuWeather Alert: Delta's remnants drench Tri-State
Graham's last stand? Senator leads Barrett court hearings
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Body found in wooded area on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News