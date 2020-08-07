Italian Heritage and Achievement Celebration airs Columbus Day on ABC7

But this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the event is going virtual.
"Due to COVID-19, we have decided in the best interests of our members, participants and spectators not to have our parade as usual," Columbus Citizens Foundation Board Chairman Angelo Vivolo said in a video posted on their web site. "We will be producing a virtual parade...This has been a year of challenges for our Italian-American community and the country, but I promise we will be back bigger and better next year."
The 2020 Columbus Citizens Foundation Italian Heritage & Achievement Special will air on Monday, October 12, 2020, LIVE on WABC-TV!
Columbus Day
Monday, October 12
12:30 PM to 2:00 PM
Featuring Appearances From
2020 Grand Marshal Andrew Cuomo
Maria Bartiromo
Andrea Bocelli
Chazz Palminteri
Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans
Lidia Bastianich
Joe Piscopo
Al Di Meola
and many more to be announced!
ABC7NY is a proud to partner with the Columbus Citizens Foundation and planned to present live coverage of the parade. Details will be forthcoming on the virtual event.
ABOUT THE COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION
The Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian-American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929.
