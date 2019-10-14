Nearly 1 million turn out for annual Columbus Day Parade in NYC

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in New York City Monday for the 75th annual Columbus Day Parade, the largest celebration of Italian-American heritage and culture in the world.
This year's event featured over 130 groups and nearly a million spectators, shining a spotlight on Italian design and cuisine with Grand Marshal Massimo Ferragamo, Chairman of Ferragamo USA, leading the way.
Performances included the cast of Aladdin and the United States Military Academy Marching Band.
2019 Columbus Day Parade: Recipe and Resources seen on our coverage
The tradition of a Columbus Day Parade began when Generoso Pope led a group of Italian Americans from East Harlem to Columbus Circle in 1929. The parade was formalized as an official celebration of Columbus and Italian heritage in 1994, and this year's event marks its 75th Anniversary.
Grand Marshal Massimo Ferragamo developed of one of the world's most iconic luxury fashion labels and purchased the property Castiglion del Bosco in 2003.
"CdB" is one of the 25 wineries that founded the Brunello di Montalcino denomination, producing wine ever since the early 1900s. Mr. Ferragamo, together with his wife Chiara, developed Castiglion del Bosco into a 5 star-plus luxury resort currently managed by the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Group.
"I am honored and pleased to join the ranks of distinguished Italians and Italian-Americans who have served in this incredibly special role before me," Mr. Ferragamo said, "The special relationship between Italy and the United States has been at the core of the Ferragamo business since its inception, and I'm so very proud to accept this honor also in memory of my parents Salvatore and Wanda who loved the USA as if it were their second home country. It is wonderful to be able to celebrate all the creativity and blessings that come with our two great countries working together. My family and I are so excited to march up Fifth Avenue on Columbus Day."
Past Grand Marshals of New York's Columbus Day Parade have included: Sophia Loren; Frank Sinatra; Luciano Pavarotti; Lidia Bastianich; Joe DiMaggio; Mario Andretti; Roberto Cavalli and Maria Bartiromo.
ABOUT THE COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION
The Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian-American heritage and achievement. The Foundation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Italian-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Foundation organizes New York City's annual Columbus Celebration and Columbus Day Parade, which has celebrated Italian-American heritage on New York's Fifth Avenue since 1929.
RESOURCES TO BE SEEN DURING OUR SHOW
Columbus Citizens Foundation
Address:8 E 69th St, New York, NY 1002
Ferragamo ( headquarters in U.S.)
Address:611 5th Ave, New York, NY 10022
Colavita
NYC High School of Food and Finance
Address:525 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019
Bruno Brothers Restaurants:
Sistina
Address: 24 E 81st St, New York, NY 10028
San Pietro
Address: 18 E 54th St, New York, NY 10019
Caravaggio
Address: 23 E 74th St, New York, NY 10021
Le Sirene ( Westchester)
Address: 1957 Palmer Ave, Larchmont, NY 10538
Rosanna Scotto Family Restaurant
Fresco: Address: 34 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022
Culinary Institute of America
Address: 1946 Campus Dr, Hyde Park, NY 12538
Scholarship Winner: Julianne Parkis
www.homeawaycafe.com
Julianne Parkis Vinaigrette Recipe
Garlic- 3 cloves (minced or pressed)
Lemon- 1 juiced (can add zest as well)
White wine vinegar- 1tsp
Anchovy Paste- 2tsp or to taste
Salt and Pepper to taste
Mix/Shake
Extra Virgin Olive Oil- 1/3c
