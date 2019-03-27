Society

Customer, cops save store manager who went into cardiac arrest

A 7-Eleven store manager was saved after going into cardiac arrest.

By Eyewitness News
KENT, Washington (WABC) -- The manager of a 7-Eleven in Washington state went into cardiac arrest after getting into a confrontation with a suspected shoplifter.

Devinder Pat Singh credits one of his customers and two police officers with saving his life.

After Singh went down, a woman who is a regular customer at the store is seen on video starting CPR.

By the time police arrived, Singh had been without a heartbeat for several minutes. They took over, delivering a shock with a defibrillator.

Singh says he remembers the officers' words when his heart started beating again and he regained consciousness.

"You are gone, but you are back," he said. "It is the highest level of humanity."

Doctors treated Singh for a blockage in his heart.

He and his family invited the woman who performed CPR to their house to thank her.

