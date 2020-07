Be Kind: Customer leaves $1,000 tip at Jersey Shore restaurant

OCEAN GROVE, New Jersy (WABC) -- A massive tip at a Jersey Shore restaurant captured the attention of our Be Kind campaign.A longtime customer of The Starving Artist in Ocean Grove left a $1,000 gratuity on a $43 tab.He also wrote a note thanking the owner for delicious food and great smiles.The message brought the owner of the place to tears.If you do the math, the tip is more than 2,300% of the bill.----------