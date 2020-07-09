Society

Be Kind: Customer leaves $1,000 tip at Jersey Shore restaurant

By Eyewitness News
OCEAN GROVE, New Jersy (WABC) -- A massive tip at a Jersey Shore restaurant captured the attention of our Be Kind campaign.

A longtime customer of The Starving Artist in Ocean Grove left a $1,000 gratuity on a $43 tab.


He also wrote a note thanking the owner for delicious food and great smiles.

The message brought the owner of the place to tears.


If you do the math, the tip is more than 2,300% of the bill.

