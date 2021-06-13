Society

Darla Miles honored by National Coalition of 100 Black Women for dedication to community

By
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A big honor tonight for Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles.

Darla was among the 'We are the Light' honorees at the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Bergen - Passaic Chapter's 34th Gala Fundraiser.



Darla was recognized for her many decades of work as a journalist and as a role model to younger women.

WABC was a proud sponsor of the virtual event.

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women advocates for Black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity.

