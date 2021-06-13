Darla Miles honored by National Coalition of 100 Black Women for dedication to community

Darla was among the 'We are the Light' honorees at the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Bergen - Passaic Chapter's 34th Gala Fundraiser.
Darla was recognized for her many decades of work as a journalist and as a role model to younger women.
WABC was a proud sponsor of the virtual event.
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women advocates for Black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity.
