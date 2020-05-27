Disney World proposes reopening dates

ORLANDO -- Walt Disney World presented a plan for a phased reopening of its parks.The company proposed reopening Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park on July 11, 2020, and reopening Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15, 2020, before the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force Wednesday.The task force approved the plans, which now need approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis."We believe our reopening plan reflects a very thoughtful, methodical and phased approach," said Jim McPhee, senior vice president of operations at Walt Disney World.SeaWorld also presented an opening plan and proposed June 11 as an opening date.Disney began a phased reopening of the Disney Springs dining and shopping district on May 20. The Orlando-area complex reopened with limited capacity, parking and operating hours, and all employees and visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear face coverings.With 77,000 workers, Disney World is central Florida's biggest employer.The company has not announced a proposal to reopen Disneyland in California.