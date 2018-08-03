SOCIETY

Employee calls campus police on black woman eating lunch

Eyewitness News
Oumou Kanoute is a summer teaching assistant at Smith College, but on Tuesday an employee called campus police to investigate her as someone who seemed out of place at a school building.

Kanoute took video of the interaction.

When asked why she was there she says she was in the summer program and was just relaxing.

"If you see the video, I was calm, but I wasn't calm, I was terrified," Kanoute says.

She was terrified that the police were called simply because she is black.

Smith College is apologizing saying "it does not tolerate race or gender-based discrimination in any form."

The school is also launching an investigation.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycollegeracismpolice
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
Local police warn against viral 'In My Feelings' challenge
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
California co-workers win $543M Mega Millions prize
More Society
Top Stories
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
Highly regarded teacher fatally shot in East Orange
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Woman injured when plane backs into truck at Newark
Police: Suspect unhappy with tattoo returns and stabs artist
Statue of Liberty climber takes jab at First Lady's jacket
Central Nyack man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
Show More
Man arrested after 8-year-old thrown off 31-foot water slide
Family of man shot by off-duty NYPD sergeant speaks out
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
Officer shot in Colorado originally from Long Island
One Long Island school district named best in US
More News