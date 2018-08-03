Employee calls campus police on black woman eating lunch

Oumou Kanoute is a summer teaching assistant at Smith College, but on Tuesday an employee called campus police to investigate her as someone who seemed out of place at a school building.
Kanoute took video of the interaction.
When asked why she was there she says she was in the summer program and was just relaxing.
"If you see the video, I was calm, but I wasn't calm, I was terrified," Kanoute says.
She was terrified that the police were called simply because she is black.
Smith College is apologizing saying "it does not tolerate race or gender-based discrimination in any form."
The school is also launching an investigation.
