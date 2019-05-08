End of an era: NYC radio station 95.5 WPLJ announces final broadcast

I am so upset about this! You guys are the best. We listen to you every morning and get such a kick out of you. Deep respect and gratitude your way! We appreciate your hard work all these years. You are part of our family too! Remember our softball games? Xo 😘 @ABC7NY https://t.co/YKWxcpHUHs — MichelleCharlesworth (@mcharlesworth7) May 8, 2019

Dude, so much love to you and all our friends at the legendary @955PLJ

You all have had our back the whole way. This business is something else. Thanks for all the hangs. — O.A.R. (@ofarevolution) May 8, 2019

Wow...

It's an honor to say I was part of this iconic NYC radio station. I made my NYC on-air debut at @955PLJ.



I'll never forget my time with Rocky Allen on the PM drive... from prank calling funeral homes, to almost getting pinned btwn 2 cabs while doing "cabbie-okie." https://t.co/Ll4BM5e8JD — Anselm Gibbs (@AnselmGibbs) May 8, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's the end of an era for a popular New York City radio station.95.5 WPLJ first signed onto the air in 1971 -- and the station announced that May 31, 2019 will be their final broadcast ever."The rumors you've been hearing are true," WPLJ announced in a video posted to social media on Wednesday morning. "As hard as it is to believe, WPLJ will be going away on Friday, May 31. The format and personalities you've come to love over the years will no longer broadcast on 95.5."The iconic radio station has been on the air and providing the hits to the Tri-State area for nearly 50 years."We can't help but think of all the music, the personalities, the concerts, the prizes -- all the fun we had, we had a great time together and we will never forget those times," the station said.The station continued on to say that they have never taken their listeners loyalty for granted and they will be forever grateful.Listeners took to social media to react to the big news:----------