Eyewitness News helps serve Thanksgiving meals at Bowery Mission

CeFaan Kim has more on lending a helping hand this Thanksgiving.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
In Lower Manhattan, volunteers handed out thousands of Thanksgiving meals to those in need Thursday.

Five hundred volunteers were at the Bowery Mission's flagship location served holiday meals in the mission's century-old chapel. The 'mission' was to feed the homeless and hungry.

Eyewitness News' Diana Williams, Shirleen Allicot, Amy Freeze, Sandy Kenyon, Candace McCowan and Bill Ritter with his son, Owen and daughter, Mia all lent a helping hand.

David Novarro explains how members of the Eyewitness News team pitched in Thursday morning.



The goal was simple - to remind the homeless that they matter.

"Wheat we care about is that they experience compassion and care so that they chose help and experience a life of dignity," said David Jones of the Bowery Mission.

18 thousand meals were served this week - nine thousand were served today alone.

"I was a recipient of the Bowery Mission's help as I was wandering around, not knowing which direction to go - I was homeless," said volunteer James Macklin.

Each guest walked away with a new coat and a 'blessing bag,' which included socks, a winter hat, gloves and more.


