Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne welcomes baby girl to family

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Congratulations are in order for Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne who just gave birth to a baby girl this weekend.
Kristin and her husband Brian welcomed baby Vivienne on Saturday morning.
She was born weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce and is 18 inches long. Mom and dad are already over the moon in love with her.
Vivienne is Kristin's third child after siblings James and Olivia.
Vivienne was born just minutes apart from Shirleen Allicot's daughter, Georgina.
Welcome to the Eyewitness News family, Vivienne!
