Society

Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot and family welcome baby girl!

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News anchor Shirleen Allicot and her family are welcoming a baby girl!

Georgina (nickname Gigi) was born at 1:01 a.m. on July 13 weighing in at 7 pounds 5 ounces.

Gigi's entry into the world could've made the news. Mom got to the hospital only 20 minutes before the baby's big debut. No West Side Highway delivery here!

Her arrival was hours before something that did make headlines on her birthday -- the darkness that descended on Midtown and the Upper West Side, and the hospital where she was just born.

All of that chaos couldn't hold a candle to the joy Gigi has brought the family.



"Shayla is pretty excited about being a big sister, but there are signs there will be some adjusting," Shirleen said.



Shirleen, Jesse, Shayla and baby Gigi, and are doing great as a brand new family of four! Welcome, Gigi!

