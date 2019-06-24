Famed Wallendas walk 25 stories above Times Square

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Times Square, the Crossroads of the World turned into the highwire crossroads of the famed Wallendas on Sunday night, when the two siblings walked across Times Square.
Nik and his sister Lijana were 25 stories high, balancing body, mind and nerves of steel on a cable less than the size of Nik's thumb.
The siblings started on opposite ends of the mile challenge. They met in the middle, and Lijana sat down while Nik crossed over her. Lijana then got back up, and they both to the end - one careful step at a time. Nik finished first, and then Lijana followed.
The ends of the cable are not level - there is a seven-story incline.
For Lijana, Sunday is a comeback moment. Two years ago, she almost died when she fell 30 feet during practice while trying to set a new record. The fall shattered every bone in her face and numerous others in her body.
Yet Lijana got back on the wire - and in front of a national audience Sunday, she will perform an act two times higher and four times longer than anything she has ever done before.
Millions of eyes will be on the daring siblings.
