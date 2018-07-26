NEW YORK --Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV.
WABC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Any organization providing employment information or referrals may ask to receive our postings. For more information, write to us at: WABC-TV, 7 Lincoln Square, New York, NY 10023, or email us at wabcjobs@abc.com.
2018 EEO Report
Managing Editor
WABC-TV, New York City seeks a Managing Editor who will help drive our content engine.
This position requires someone with strong news management, judgment, the ability to effectively communicate with a team of assignment editors and reporters, and navigate between a reporter's logistical challenges and a producer's needs.
The ideal candidate will also have an understanding of how to manage the distribution of our content across all of our digital platforms, and a strong sense of what is trending in social media in order to creatively translate those trends into TV News.
Must be able to edit and improve stories, problem solve, meet deadlines and react well to breaking news in a pressure-packed environment.
To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition 579952BR.
Assistant News Director
WABC-TV Eyewitness News in New York City is seeking an aggressive, enthusiastic, motivated and dedicated Assistant News Director who will supervise the daily operation of the newsroom and guide coverage across all platforms.
The ideal candidate must have top market experience, a proven record of ratings and digital success, strong leadership/mentoring skills and excellent news judgment.
At least 5 years of local news management experience is mandatory as well as a major understanding of news content in the digital/social world.
This position will report directly to the Vice President/News Director.
Please apply via www.disneycareers.com and search for requisition #563055BR.
Production Secretary
WABC-TV is seeking a motivated person who can function effectively in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment. Strong phone and organizational skills are required. Minimum one year live television experience necessary. Excellent typing and office skills are essential. Candidate must be a self-starter who can initiate and maintain office systems. Knowledge of SAP preferred.
Please apply via www.disneycareers.com and search for requisition #550295BR.
Multimedia Producer
WABC-TV, New York's #1 station, seeks a Multimedia Producer for its Audience Development department. We're looking for a highly gifted producer who can both shoot and edit, and also write copy that pops off the page. You have a creative vision for everything you do, you are brimming with ideas, and you bang out killer content in a New York minute!
You'll work alongside a team of producers to create all kinds of content for all platforms. You'll conceptualize, produce, write, shoot, and edit high-end promos and engaging content for multiple consumer touchpoints. You may also get the opportunity to spearhead original digital series that cater to your passions and interests.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Conceptualize, shoot, produce, write, and edit high-end spots for News, Programming, Sales and Public Affairs departments.
2. Collaborate with other producers to create audio/visual promotional content for on-air, online, and social.
3. Work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven, highly creative environment.
4. Create custom content for various social platforms, driving tune-in and engagement.
5. Feed creative to outside vendors for various off-air advertising campaigns.
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
1. A minimum of 3 years of work experience in digital media.
2. Superior knowledge of Premiere, Final Cut Pro, or Avid
3. High level of skill with shooting, video, and lighting
4. Ability to write memorable copy that is crisp, clear, and concise with a unique voice
5. Basic After Effects skills necessary
6. Experience working in a deadline-driven news environment is a plus
7. A professional, positive attitude and the confidence to take initiative without supervision
Please apply via disneycareers.com and search for requisition #565199BR.
Segment Producer
WABC-TV is looking for a Segment Producer.
Responsibilities include: producing guest segments, theme weeks, on-air demos and audience participation games; developing on-air campaigns in relation to sold integrations and produce written copy accordingly; assisting in the creation of contests including UGC contests and generating ideas for web contests.
Daily assignments will include control room, studio and managing viewer comments.
The successful candidate is a self-motivated team player, who is able to generate ideas and exercise good judgment and people skills. He or she would be flexible, resourceful, and have strong organizational/time management skills with a desire to grow technically.
Must have at least 5 years Television Talk Show production experience. Live producing experience is a plus. Strong knowledge of pop culture and social media trends preferred.
Technical Skills
- Photoshop
- Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere preferred
- Social Networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, Pinterest, Giphy)
- Basic knowledge of Wordpress
Non-Technical Skills:
- Clear and effective written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent organizational and time management skills and the ability to multi-task.
- Deep Passion for entertainment news and social media
- Adherence to the highest standards of journalism
To apply, please log on to www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition # 549391BR.
Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
WABC-TV, New York is looking for an experienced Weekend Sports Anchor and Reporter. This position includes anchoring sports during various newscasts and producing daily sports segments and features on air and on our digital platforms. You must have a proven track record of success. This individual will also be involved in the station's live special events coverage. Familiarity with all of New York's professional teams is essential. Some travel is necessary in this role. Good writing, organizational skills, and proficiency on digital/social platforms are required. We are looking for a team player who works well under pressure. Anchoring experience in a top 25 market is preferred.
To apply, please log on to www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition # 518344BR. Please include a resume link. No telephone calls, please.
Freelance Newswriter / Producer
WABC-TV is looking for a highly motivated freelance writer/producer with a varied skill set for a highly competitive, high pressure environment. You must have outstanding news judgment, be able to pitch great story ideas and have a great production sense. Candidate should be active on social media and understand how to leverage those platforms for stories. You should also be able and willing to shoot and edit some of your own video. You must work well with reporters, assignment editors, and other writers and producers. Outstanding copy editing skills are necessary.
Experience writing for and producing a newscast in a major market is required. Applicants who have not produced a television newscast in a major market will not be considered. To apply please send resume to wabcjobs@abc.com.
Freelance ENG Field News Photographers
WABC-TV, New York, is seeking experienced and proactive ENG Field News Photographers for freelance employment. Successful candidates will have a proven track record in the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of daily local newsgathering.
Skills and experience needed:
- Microwave live truck operation
- Bonded-cellular transmission technologies (Dejero, LiveU, etc)
- Excellent technical and creative abilities as a News Photographer
- Ability to edit full packages quickly under tight deadlines
- Regular experience as a one person crew i.e., shoot, edit, and set up live shots
Special consideration will be given to a candidate who also has experience in RF operations:
- Ability to tune in microwave signals and assigning to receivers during live broadcast
- Able to manually tune in satellite signals when needed
- Able to multi-task between multiple crews calling in to establish signals
- Adaptable to ever-changing situations during live shows
- Maintains a cool head when communicating with field crews, Directors, Media Managers, and Producers
Knowledge of the tri-state area is important. Must be willing to work all shifts - day, night, overnight and weekends.
Interested applicants should send their resumes to: wabcjobs@abc.com.
