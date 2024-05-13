Man rescued, over a dozen displaced after four-alarm fire tears through home in Bayonne, New Jersey

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dramatic video captures the moment firefighters rescued a man from the top floor of a burning home in New Jersey on Monday morning.

Bayonne police and firefighters responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls around 10:20 a.m. about a house fire at at 19 East 15th St.

Upon arrival, first responders observed the four-alarm fire caused heavy smoke and that a person was trapped on the third floor of the house.

Firefighters quickly raised a ladder up to a third floor window and proceeded to help the man out of the house. Emergency responders transported the victim to a local hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Bayonne firefighters managed to get the fire under control about an hour later.

14 people are also displaced after three buildings were deemed temporarily uninhabitable after the fire. The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross are assisting those impacted.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

