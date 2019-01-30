SOCIETY

Children of firefighter who pitched his invention on 'Shark Tank' donate to FDNY charity

By
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) --
The children of a firefighter who died from a 9/11 related cancer are donating money they raised to an FDNY charity.

And they say they'll be giving even more money in the future from a business they started thanks to the ABC show 'Shark Tank'.

The product was the dream invention of their father.

Kaley, Keira and Christian Young made good on a promise and at the same time honored their father Keith Young.

Keith, a New York City firefighter, was just 53-years-old when he died last year.

Keith loved to cook and one day dreamed of appearing on the hit show 'Shark Tank'. He had invented a one of a kind cutting board. But he passed before he got his chance.

His kids, who also lost their mom Beth to breast cancer in 2012, picked up where Keith left off.

They appeared on 'Shark Tank' and won over the sharks big time. They backed the kids and agreed to donate money to FDNY charities.

The siblings also did some fundraising on their own and collected $41,119. On Wednesday they presented a check to the FDNY Foundation. All five sharks were there at fire headquarters in Downtown Brooklyn cheering them on.

