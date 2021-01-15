First Responder Friday: Cranford Police Officers Thomas Bell, James Knight

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor Cranford Police Department Officers Thomas Bell and James Knight.
The two were in the right place at the right time to help deliver a baby boy.
Patrolmen Bell and Knight found the woman in labor and the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck.
Officer Bell removed it as Officer Knight comforted the new parents.
Everyone was relieved to hear the newborn's cries before the child was taken for care with the Cranford First Aid Squad.
This week the officers met Lucas and his grateful parents Gina and Noberto Chaves of Cranford. Thank you to all of our First Responders!
