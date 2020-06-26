NEW YORK (WABC) -- FDNY Firefighter Juliane Leigh Forsyth has passionately followed her father serving as a firefighter.
She currently works in Brookyln's Engine 233 Ladder 176 Field Communications Unit.
She has also led several first responders in painting a mural on Staten Island's North Shore near Bay Street.
They just finished after a total of 300 community service hours.
Forsyth is artistic and an amazing photographer too.
She is planning another mural which will honor doctor, nurses, healthcare and veterans. It will be located across from the first responder mural. Thank you Juliane Leigh Forsyth and your family for service to New York City!
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
First Responder Friday: FDNY Firefighter Juliane Leigh Forsyth
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More