First Responder Friday honors FDNY firefighter John Keegan

By Eyewitness News
First Responder Friday: FDNY firefighter John Keegan

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- This week our First Responder Friday campaign honors FDNY firefighter John Keegan.

Keegan was part of a heroic rescue during a 2-alarm fire earlier this week.

He helped save a victim who was trapped on the second floor of a burning building.

This member of the Ladder 146 "Thunderbolts" in Greenpoint, Brooklyn also plays on the FDNY rugby team!

Our congratulations and thanks go out to firefighter John Keegan for his terrific service to our community!



