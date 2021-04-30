First Responder Friday honors FDNY firefighter John Keegan

Keegan was part of a heroic rescue during a 2-alarm fire earlier this week.
He helped save a victim who was trapped on the second floor of a burning building.
This member of the Ladder 146 "Thunderbolts" in Greenpoint, Brooklyn also plays on the FDNY rugby team!
Our congratulations and thanks go out to firefighter John Keegan for his terrific service to our community!
