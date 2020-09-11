First Responder Friday: NYC Correction Officer Erica Vernon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this First Responder Friday we honor New York City Correction Officer Erica Vernon.
She was one of many who answered the call on 9/11.
The Department of Corrections released the stories of correction officers like Vernon.
She and others continued in the month that followed September 11th to help set up emergency communications, search debris, process remains, and their stories are now on the Department of Corrections website.
Twenty officers have died of 9/11 related illnesses and 65 are currently sick.
The "We Were There" granite memorial that is on Rikers Island may eventually move to the academy.
All of us can never forget the sacrifices that Vernon and her fellow officers made. Thank you Correction Officer Vernon. We will never forget.
