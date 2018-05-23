SOCIETY

Fleet Week New York celebration kicks off with Parade of Ships

Amy Freeze reports on Fleet Week in New York City.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Fleet Week 2018 is officially underway in New York City.

The annual Parade of Ships took over New York Harbor Wednesday, kicking off a week of festivities as some 2,300 Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen descend on the region.

Now in its 30th year, Fleet Week runs though May 29 and celebrates the sea services.

This year, the Parade of Ships featureed four Navy ships, three U.S. Coast Guard cutters, four Naval Academy yard patrol boats, two Military Sealift Command ships and one Royal Canadian Navy vessel.

For the public, the event offers ship tours and a host of other activities.

The U.S. Navy has staged the annual recruiting event almost every year since 1984 to offer civilians a firsthand look at America's floating military might and a chance to meet some of the men and women who make up the world's most powerful seaborne fighting force.

For up-to-date information on all events, visit the official Fleet Week New York website.

