Society

Funeral for NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, killed in the line of duty

EMBED <>More Videos

Final farewell today for fallen NYPD officer

GREENLAWN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A funeral is being held today in Greenlawn, Suffolk County for NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, who was struck and killed in the line of duty last week in Queens.

It is the second day of services honoring the fallen officer, following a wake on Monday that lasted for several hours and drew thousands of mourners.

Friends, family and colleagues all showed up in the rain to pay respects.

EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of well wishers attended a wake Monday for NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, who was killed in the line of duty when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Is



NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio also made the trip to Suffolk County, where Officer Tsakos lived.

The woman who police say ran over the veteran highway patrolman last week on the Long Island Expressway in Queens is facing more than a dozen criminal charges.

But justice won't bring back this beloved officer, who was a husband and father of two.



"It's hard," said family friend Kelly Fokianos. "They're trying to be as strong as they can and I think they're just focused on being strong for the family."

"He loved his wife, Irene, and his kids and of course his brother and his parents who came from Greece," said NYPD Lt. John Pappas. "The whole family's devastated. Anyone who ever knew him is devastated."

Many more people are expected at today's funeral, including Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. Mayor de Blasio is expected to return as well, and speak at the service, which is set to begin at 10 a.m.

ALSO READ | Allergist explains why pollen levels are so high and how to find relief
EMBED More News Videos

If you're suffering from spring allergies you are not alone. The first week in May is historically the worst time of the year for pollen levels in New York City.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorknew york cityqueensfresh meadowsofficer injurednypdofficer killedtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Asian woman, recent FIT grad hit with hammer in Hell's Kitchen
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
Off-duty cop subdues woman after flight attendant attack on flight
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun
Businesses plan for May 19's major reopening in NY
COVID Updates: Human behavior causes more spread than variants, study finds
8-month old baby girl dies after Long Island hit and run
Show More
Not reaching herd immunity by the fall could have dire consequences: expert
Murphy nominates woman to lead New Jersey's National Guard
Mount Sinai sending ventilators, PPE to India as COVID crisis grows
Bill, Melinda Gates announce divorce
Bad allergies? Expert explains why and how to find relief
More TOP STORIES News