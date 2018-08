(Brattleboro, VT - WABC, May 14) - Marble was last seen on August 27, 2011. He may go by the nickname Marb.(Flushing, NY - WABC, May 14 ) - Kimberli was last seen on September 29, 2017.(Johnson City, NY - WABC, May 14) - Tanayla is biracial. She is Black and White.(Virginia Beach, VA - WABC, May 14) - Janae may be in the company of a female.(Washington, DC - WABC, May 14) - Mya was last seen on May 1, 2017. She may use the alias date of birth 11/13/2000.