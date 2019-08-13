Society

Help 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' dance into the record books

FILE image (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is teaming up with Guinness World Records to attempt to dance into the record books by surpassing the mark for Most Ballet Dancers En Pointe Simultaneously.

You are invited to join hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as well as principal dancers Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside and dance enthusiasts from across the Tri-State area on Sept. 10.

All dancers with expertise en pointe are welcome to participate.

Everyone will gather outside of the New York City studio to attempt the unique record between 9 and 10 a.m.

All participants must wear appropriate attire, including pointe shoes, and must remain en pointe for at least one minute during the official attempt.

