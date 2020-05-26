'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag outside Oklahoma home

ADAIR, Oklahoma (WABC) -- A homeowner says the UPS driver who stopped to fix her American flag is a hero.The driver took a slight detour during his delivery on May 22 to unfurl the flag outside her home in Oklahoma."The hero of today is my UPS driver!!" said Chelsie Root Ashley when she posted the security footage on Facebook.The video shows the driver dropping off a package on her porch, but then making sure to gently fix the flag that was wrapped around its pole.The footage then shows him leaving for the rest of his route.She told local media that she uploaded the video because the driver "didn't know anyone was watching him, but he just did it just to do it."----------