High school senior asks girlfriend to prom on Times Square billboard

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- There was a very unique promposal Sunday in Times Square.Kyle Gelber is a senior at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, and he wanted a unique way to ask his girlfriend to the prom.Fortunately for him, his father is friends with the CEO of T-Mobile, who arranged for an incredible billboard display.Junior Phoebe Spar arrived for quite a surprise.Gelber says he wasn't 100% sure she would say yes, but it was a risk he thought would pay off.It sure did.