PHILADELPHIA --GoFundme is looking into allegations that a South Jersey couple is withholding money from a homeless veteran who shot to international fame after his good deed went viral.
Johnny Bobbit's act of kindness first went viral in November after the world learned that the former Marine and first responder gave Kate McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas
McClure posted about the random act of kindness on Facebook and the post exploded online, prompting McClure and her boyfriend Mark D'Amico to create a fundraising page.
Within a week, the couple had raised more than $400,000 to get Bobbitt a home, a truck, and a financial planner.
But since then, the trio's relationship has soured.
According to published reports, Bobbitt is now back on the streets and using drugs, saying he has no access to the $200,000 leftover from donors -- or the camper and car purchased for him.
Bobbitt also fears the couple may have spent much of the money themselves.
"I think it might have been good intentions in the beginning, but with that amount of money, I think it became greed." Bobbitt said.
The couple reportedly said they will give him the money when he gets clean and gets a job.
"Giving him all that money, it's never going to happen. I'll burn it in front of him," D'Amico said, adding that giving an "addict" the money would be like "giving him a loaded gun."
GoFundMe is investigating whether the money was mismanaged, and said it will work to ensure Bobbitt "receives the help he deserves and that the donors' intentions are honored."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
