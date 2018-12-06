SOCIETY

How to get married atop Empire State Building this Valentine's Day

This year there will be just one winning couple.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Registration is now open for couples looking to celebrate their love from high above New York on Valentine's Day.

The Empire State Building is holding its annual contest for couples who want to get married or renew their vows at the world-famous 86th floor observatory.

This is the 25th year of the contest, so things are being done a little differently.

Only one lucky couple will be chosen this year and treated to a dream wedding weekend.

The bride will be gifted a prize package which will include a wedding dress of their choice from Kleinfeld Bridal's flagship salon in New York City and an additional dress from Kleinfeld Bridal Party for a guest of the bride.

The winning couple will also receive round-trip flights to New York City for themselves and two guests, two-night accommodations at Grand Hyatt New York for the couple and guests, an exclusive continental breakfast and prosecco toast at the Empire State Building's own STATE Grill and Bar after the ceremony as well as a honeymoon package to the Boca Raton Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, from Discover The Palm Beaches.

To enter, couples looking to wed or renew their vows can share their love story via https://esbvalentinesday.com/ beginning now through December 30, 2018.

Couples must be over the age of 18 and have a valid New York State marriage license at the time of the wedding ceremony in order to wed. Vow renewals can be performed with a valid New York State marriage license.

