HUD executive Lynne Patton tours apartments at the Queensbridge Houses

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- The US Department of Housing and Urban Development is looking to improve the condition of public housing in New York City.HUD executive Lynne Patton is in the third week of a month-long stay in various public housing developments around the city.Wednesday she toured four apartments and talked to residents about ongoing issues at the city's largest public housing development, Queensbridge Houses.Patton said she had shown President Trump pictures of conditions at NYCHA apartments."He thinks it's horrific," she said. "Not only is he concerned about the residents, and again, this isn't about politics, not only is he concerned about the residents but he's concerned about the American taxpayer."Patton said President Trump believes the money the feds have poured into New York City housing has been "wasted."She also said he wouldn't commit to sending more money.----------