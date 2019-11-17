Society

Hunts Point merchants donate fresh produce ahead of Thanksgiving

By Eyewitness News
HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Merchants from the Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx were giving back ahead of Thanksgiving.

They distributed more than 25,000 pounds of fresh produce Saturday - that's 2,000 bags of fruits and vegetables.

Individual bags were filled with produce including baking potatoes, acorn squash, butternut squash, carrots, ginger, chayote squash, cranberries, garlic, yams, rutabagas, Macintosh apples and oranges.

In addition, each bag contained helpful, easy recipes.

Volunteers handed out the food on Lafayette Avenue.

The Hunts Point Produce Market is the largest in the world. This was the fifth year the merchants hosted the giveaway.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybronxnew york cityfoodthanksgiving
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vigil marks 2 months since disappearance of NJ girl
Police: Man stabs wife, sets house on fire on Staten Island
Suspect sought after teen found fatally stabbed on NYC sidewalk
Funeral held for CT college gymnast who died in accident
Kitesurfer rescued by NYPD in waters off Breezy Point
Investigation into FDR Drive crash that killed off-duty NYPD officer
AccuWeather: Cold and breezy
Show More
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
9-year-old on track to graduate from university in December
Police searching for 'hugging thief' in Brooklyn
6 charged in NJ high school football game shooting, child in critical condition
Black Eyed Peas star accuses fllght attendant of racism
More TOP STORIES News