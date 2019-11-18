Society

Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning launches "Thursday Night Jazz"

New York, NY -- The 2019-2020 "Thursday Night Jazz" series features some of today's finest international emerging jazz musicians. Opening gig in October belongs to the three-time Grammy Award winner Tivon Pennicott.

This seson will also include the best vocalist from Cuba Melvis Santa; the new Avant-garde voice Anna Webber; rising start drummer Jeremy Dutton; amazing improviser and pianist Luis Perdomo; Latvian singer Arta Jekabsone; Jamaican trumpet Giveton Gelin; vibraphonists Chris Dingman; and Thana Alexa, a Croatian jazz singer.

