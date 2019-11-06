Journalist from New Jersey to go on trial in Nigeria on treason charges

HAWORTH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A reporter from New Jersey will go on trial in his native Nigeria Wednesday on charges of treason and money laundering.48-year-old Omoyele Sowore is the founder of a pro-democracy publication that uncovers corruption and misconduct in Nigeria.Sowore lives in the Bergen County town of Haworth, where 95 yellow ribbons have been tied around a tree.They are for a father whose two young children don't know if they will ever see him again."I have no way of truly knowing what the end objective is. My hope and prayer is that he's able to come home," said his wife, Opeyemi Sowore.Three months ago, Omoyele Sowore went to Nigeria to plan an anti-government protest."I got a text from him telling him that he loves me and I said OK, love you too," said Opeyemi.It was the last time she has heard from him.Sowore, a permanent US resident, will go on trial in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.Mrs. Sowore, an American citizen, hasn't heard a word from the US government about her husband, and she has no idea what might happen at his trial.The ribbons, one for each day Omoyele has been held, come from the people of Haworth."Every time I think about it I tear up," said Mrs. Sowore. "It's truly overwhelming and warms my heart to think the community came together knowing what happened to him. He's one of them, he's a dad, a friend, he runs with many of them in the community."----------