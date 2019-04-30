Korean War hero who died a POW finally laid to rest in New Jersey

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Korean War hero who died as a POW was laid to rest Tuesday in his hometown of Edison, New Jersey.U.S. Army Sgt. Frank Suliman fought against members of the Chinese People's Volunteer Forces in North Korea as a member of the Army's 9th Infantry Regiment in the 1950s.He died of pneumonia after he was captured and sent to a prisoner-of-war camp at Pukchin-Tarigol."He was way up in North Korea, and he said, 'It looks like this is going to be over. I'm going to be home for Christmas,'" sister Olga Anderson said. "That was it. We were so happy. He's coming home for Christmas."After his death, he was awarded the Purple Heart for his service. Had he lived to this year, he would've been 89 years old.Suliman's remains were returned to the U.S. in January and have been reunited with his sisters, after President Donald Trump made a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un.Family, friends and loved ones gathered at the Boylan Funeral Home in Edison Tuesday, followed by burial at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery.Suliman is survived by his sisters, Olga Anderson and Mary Yaverski, and his brother, Robert "Bucky" Suliman. Members of Edison's police and fire departments were also in attendance to pay their respects."Luckily, the DNA, they found Frankie," Robert Suliman said. "Even though it's one bone, at least we know he's here. So I feel, I'm grateful."----------