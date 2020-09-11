9/11 Tribute in Light shines bright over New York City

Dueling ceremonies marked the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks Friday morning.
One ceremony took place at the September 11 memorial plaza, while another took place at a corner near the World Trade Center.
Friday night's Tribute in Light was a welcome sight after the yearly memorial was almost cancelled in August due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 9/11 Memorial and Museum originally announced that the lights would not shine this year.
"This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light," officials wrote.
Photos: Up close look at the World Trade Center's 9/11 'Tribute in Light'
Just after it was announced that the Tribute in Lights had been canceled at ground zero due to COVID, Edgewater decided to hold their own ceremony at Veterans Field.
While the decision was quickly reversed after an outcry, Edgewater decided to move forward anyway.
"We watched those towers fall. We were right here," Edgewater Mayor Michael McPartland said. "We're like 13th Avenue, I like to call us. If it wasn't for the river we'd be in New York City."
McPartland worked in the World Trade Center for 27 years as a trader. He lost 27 colleagues on that day.
"Some of them are here tonight. We still keep in touch. And we have to keep the spirit of never forgetting alive," McPartland said.
Edgewater resident Dennis Tibus was with the town's fire department 19 years ago.
"I was on the fire department in Edgewater. A volunteer, and many of the guys from the fire department went to New York," Tibus said.
Friday night, the Tribute in Light served as a reminder for millions of Americans to 'never forget'.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube