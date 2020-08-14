Society

9/11 tribute lights won't shine this year in NYC due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WABC) -- The annual Tribute in Light to commemorate victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks will not shine over New York City this year, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum announced on its website Thursday.

"This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light," officials wrote.

RELATED | PHOTOS: An up-close look at the Tribute in Light over Lower Manhattan

The museum says they hope to resume the twin beams of light for the 20th anniversary next year.

Next month's 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will feature side-by-side ceremonies in Manhattan after a charity founded to honor the memory of a firefighter who died at the World Trade Center said it will hold its own commemoration of the attacks so that family members can read the victims' names.

Leaders of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation decided to hold an alternative ceremony after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, which hosts a ceremony every year on the memorial plaza at the trade center site, announced that family members won't read the names of the nearly 3,000 victims this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED | Day-of-air coverage from 9-11-01
EMBED More News Videos

September 11th Anniversary: Day-of-air coverage (1 of 11)

Dave Evans talks to New Yorkers on September 11, 2001

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymanhattanseptember 11abc7ny instagramterrorismseptember 11thseptember11911 memorial museum
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
COVID-19 Updates: Bowling alleys can reopen in NY Monday
5-year-old shot, killed point-blank while outside in NC
2 men cut through roll-down gate, steal ATM from NYC bodega
City Council members want to delay NYC in-person learning
3 people shot at backyard party in Queens
Brake problems push Ford to recall 562,000 vehicles
Show More
COVID-19 patient marries fiancée at San Antonio hospital
NJ governor confirms mail-in voting for November election
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun with spotty showers
9/11 'Tribute in Light' won't shine this year due to COVID concerns
4 hurt when fire tears through Bronx multi-family home
More TOP STORIES News