Macy's fireworks in NYC will be a series of smaller displays, with grand finale on July 4

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular would go on as scheduled, with some changes.There will be a series of 5-minute show in each of the five boroughs starting on June 29.In reimagining this year's show, the idea of bringing elements to many parts of our hometown resonated with our team and partners in the City of New York," said Susan Tercero, executive producer Macy's 4th of July Fireworks.The smaller displays will then culminate with a grand finale on July 4, which will be televised.The televised show will feature a "best of" the prerecorded fireworks from the previous five nights and then the grand finale."These past few months have been some of the most difficult in our city's history, and New Yorkers are looking for a break. This 4th of July Celebration with Macy's will give all New Yorkers a safe and exciting way to enjoy the holiday together, even when we are apart," Mayor de Blasio said.There will also be "something special" with the Empire State Building as well, the mayor promised.He said that the sites of the fireworks would not be announced to avoid crowds from gathering.