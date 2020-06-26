4th of july

Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks display will go on as scheduled this year, but there will be some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be a series of 5-minute shows in each of the five boroughs starting on Monday, June 29.

However, the sites of those fireworks will not be announced beforehand in order to avoid crowds from gathering.

The smaller displays will then culminate with a grand finale on July 4, which will be televised.

And while COVID-19 has canceled many Independence Day celebrations throughout the tri-state area, you may still be able to catch fireworks or July 4 events happening in a town or city near you.

WHERE TO SEE FIREWORKS FOR THE FOURTH IN THE TRI-STATE

NEW YORK CITY

Manhattan
Macy's 4th of July Firework Spectacular
Date: July 4
For more information, visit Macys.com/fireworks.

CONNECTICUT
(listed by county)
Fairfield County

Bridgeport
No info

Darien
Cancelled

Fairfield
Cancelled

Greenwich
Cancelled

Norwalk
Cancelled

Stamford
No info

Stratford
Cancelled

Westport
Cancelled

Hartford County

Greater Hartford
Cancelled

Windsor
Cancelled

Litchfield County

New Milford
Cancelled

Torrington
No info

New Haven County

Madison
No info

Middlebury
No info

New Haven
No info

Orange
Cancelled

Waterbury
Date: July 5
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Brass Mill Center

NEW YORK STATE

Dutchess County

Amenia, Fishkill and Rhinebeck
Event: Dutchess County Goes Renegade Fireworks Display
Date: July 4
Time: Gates open 7:30 p.m., display will begin 9:30 p.m.
Where: 3 separate drive-in locations:
Dutchess Stadium
Dutchess County Fairgrounds
Silo Ridge Field Club Equestrian Center
More info: www.dutchessny.gov/

Rockland County

Clarkstown
Cancelled

Haverstraw
Cancelled

Westchester County and Hudson County

Rye
Cancelled

Brewster
Cancelled

Nyack
No info

Cornwall
Fireworks cancelled
Event: Festivities will be presented virtually through website. Drive-by parade of emergency vehicles will take place in the evening.
More info: www.cornwall4th.org/

Greenwood Lake
No Info

Katonah
Cancelled

Yonkers
No Info

Highland Falls
Cancelled

Valhalla
No Info

Kent
No info

Mamaroneck
Cancelled

Newburgh
No info

Peekskill
Cancelled

Port Chester
Cancelled

Tuckahoe
Cancelled

Scarsdale
Cancelled

Sleepy Hollow
Cancelled

West Point
No info

White Plains
Cancelled

LONG ISLAND

Nassau County

East Meadow
Cancelled

East Hills
Cancelled

Massapequa Park
Cancelled

Jones Beach
Cancelled

Glen Cove
Cancelled

Valley Stream
No info

Oyster Bay
Cancelled
Hempstead
Event: Concert followed by fireworks
Date: June 27
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Town Park at Point Lookout
Details: Event will be drive-in only

Rockville Centre
Cancelled

Suffolk County

Oakdale
Cancelled

Southampton

Date: July 3
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Shinnecock Bay

Riverhead
Cancelled

Sag Harbor
Cancelled

East Northport
Cancelled

North Sea
No info

Westhampton Beach
No info

Orient
Cancelled

Montauk
Cancelled

Asharoken Beach
Cancelled

Bald Hill
No info

Greenport
No info

Shelter Island
Cancelled

NEW JERSEY

Bergen County

Allendale
Postponed to a tentative date of Sept. 12

East Rutherford
Date: Rescheduled to July 23 through Aug. 9
Location: State Fair Meadowlands

Edgewater
No info

Fair Lawn
Cancelled

Hackensack
Cancelled

Lyndhurst
Cancelled

Maywood
Cancelled

Oradell
No info

Paramus
Postponed till further notice

Ridgewood
Cancelled

Rutherford
No info

Tenafly
No info

Saddle Brook
Cancelled

Cape May County

Ocean City
Cancelled

Essex County

Belleville Township
Cancelled

Bloomfield Township
Tentatively postponed until Sept. 12
Location: Foley Field

Cedar Grove
Date: July 2
Rain Date: July 3
Time: Dusk
Location: Panther Park
Details: No one will be permitted on the turf field. Everyone is asked to stay in their vehicles.
More info: cedargrovenj.org/

Cedar Brook
No info

East Orange
Cancelled

Fairfield
No info

Livingston
Cancelled

Maplewood
Cancelled

Millburn- Short Hills
Cancelled

Montclair
Cancelled

Nutley
Cancelled

Verona
Cancelled

West Caldwell
Cancelled

West Orange
Cancelled

Hudson County

Jersey City
Cancelled

Kearny
Cancelled

Hunterdon County

Califon
No info

Flemington
Cancelled

Lambertville
No info

Middlesex County

Carteret
Cancelled

Cranbury
Cancelled

East Brunswick
Cancelled

Edison
No info

Highland Park
Cancelled

New Brunswick
Cancelled

Perth Amboy
Cancelled

Piscataway
Postponed, date TBD

Sayreville
No info
South Brunswick
Cancelled

Woodbridge Township
Cancelled

Monmouth County

Aberdeen Township
Cancelled

Asbury Park
Cancelled

Atlantic Highlands
Cancelled

Bradley Beach
Date: July 3
Rain Date: July 5
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Location: Beachfront
More info: www.bradleybeachnj.gov/

Freehold
Cancelled

Hazlet Township
Cancelled

Keansburg
Cancelled

Long Branch
Cancelled

Matawan
Cancelled

Ocean Township
Date: July 3
Time: Dusk
Location: Joe Palaia Park

Red Bank
Event: Hackensack Meridian Fireworks Show
Date: July 3
Location: Riverview Medical Center

Union Beach
Cancelled

Morris County

Chatham Borough
Cancelled

Denville
Cancelled

Dover
Cancelled

East Hanover
Cancelled

Florham Park
Event: Car Parade
Date: July 4
Details: Picnic and fireworks canceled but there will be a modified car parade through the municipal complex with firetrucks, police cars and residents' vehicles.
More info: www.fpjuly4th.com/

Hanover Township
Cancelled

Lake Hopatcong
Cancelled

Mountain Lakes
No info

Parsippany-Troy Hills
No info

Pequannock
No info

Randolph Township
Cancelled

Ocean County

Barnegat Township
Cancelled

Beach Haven
Cancelled

Brick Township
Unlikely as of 6/22/20

Lakehurst
Cancelled

Lavallette
Event: Patriotic Bike Parade
Date: July 4
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Philadelphia Ave & Oceanfront
Details: Patriotic Bike Parade was still on the municipal events schedule as of June 11, with advisory that it's subject to cancellation.
More info: www.lavallette.org/townevents

Ocean Gate
Event: July 4th Parade
Date: July 4
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Route will start at Adrian Hall and continue to Wildwood Avenue beachfront

Point Peasant Beach
Date: July 4
Time: Dusk
Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Beach, 300 Ocean Ave.

Seaside Heights
No info

Toms River
Date: July 4
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Shelter Cove Beach
More info: www.tomsriveronline.com/

Tuckerton
Cancelled

Passaic County

Clifton
Postponed tentatively to Sept. 5
Location: Clifton Commons

Paterson
No info

Somerset County

Bridgewater
Cancelled

Franklin Township
No info

Hillsborough
Cancelled

Montgomery Township
Cancelled

North Plainfield
No info

Sussex County

Augusta
No info

Vernon Township
Cancelled

Clark
Date: Rescheduled to Sept. 6
Location: Arthur L. Johnson High School

Cranford
Cancelled

Elizabeth
No info

Kenilworth
No info

New Providence
Date: July 3
Rain Date: July 5
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: South Street
*As of 6/22/20

Plainfield
Cancelled

Rahway
Cancelled

Roselle Park
No info

Springfield
Cancelled

Summit
Cancelled

Union Township
Event: Fourth of July Drive-In Movies, residents only
Date: July 3-5
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Location: Biertuempfel Park, 1300 Winslow Ave.

Allamuchy
No info

Blairstown
Cancelled

