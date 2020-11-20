Society

Macy's unveils holiday windows in honor of essential workers, first responders

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Despite a year and holiday season of change amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one sign of normalcy remains: the Macy's holiday windows.

This year's light show was unveiled Thursday and will stay lit throughout the holiday season.

The theme for this year's display is "Give, Love, Believe" and Macy's is using the show as a way to celebrate the spirit of so many after a tumultuous year.

"It is a thank-you letter to all essential workers, New Yorkers, first responders, marchers for equality that showed their true grit in this very challenging year," said National Windows Director Manny Urquizo.

This year's display includes social distancing markers for everyone who wants to stop by and take a look.

