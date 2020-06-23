Society

Macy's week-long 4th of July fireworks display gears up for fantastic finale

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Macy's re-imagined pandemic version of its iconic Fourth of July fireworks is gearing up for a fantastic grand finale.

Monday night's show in Queens kicked off a series of 5-minute shows in each of the five boroughs throughout the week.

Monday night's show in Queens kicked off a series of 5-minute shows in each of the five boroughs throughout the week.



On Tuesday, the show could be seen from two locations: Lower Manhattan and northern Staten Island.

The Macy's fireworks on Tuesday night could be seen from Staten Island and Manhattan.



And on Wednesday, onlookers in Midtown Manhattan were treated to a show over Times Square.

For the third night of surprise shows across NYC, fireworks were shot off from the heart of Times Square.



On Thursday, the fireworks were shot off atop Bronx Borough Hall.

The locations each night were kept a secret to prevent big crowds from gathering to watch.

RELATED: Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled

"In re-imagining this year's show, the idea of bringing elements to many parts of our hometown resonated with our team and partners in the City of New York," said Susan Tercero, executive producer Macy's 4th of July Fireworks.

The smaller displays will now culminate with a grand finale on July 4, which will be televised.

The televised show will feature a "best of" the prerecorded fireworks from the previous five nights and then the grand finale.
"These past few months have been some of the most difficult in our city's history, and New Yorkers are looking for a break. This 4th of July Celebration with Macy's will give all New Yorkers a safe and exciting way to enjoy the holiday together, even when we are apart," Mayor de Blasio said.

The grande finale will reportedly take place atop the Empire Stare Building where they will honor first responders and health care workers like nurse Haley Collins.

"I've never actually got to see the fireworks very well because it's always so crowded anyway, so it would be nice to see them randomly," Collins said.



