Many opting out of famous NYC Christmas light tradition

"If more than anything, we need it this year- Thanksgiving we couldn't be with family," Spata said.
Spata has been putting out toy soldiers since 1986. She says this year she was criticized for her display, so in Brooklyn fashion, she went bigger.
"You don't like it? Move. My husband before he died said 'don't ever stop decorating'," Spata said.
It is her way of spreading joy in dark times - even if bus tours through the neighborhoods are canceled.
"If you look down the streets, not a lot of decorating going on...listen, hard times," said Bobby Kull.
Kull lost his mother-in-law to a heart attack, and while they have scaled back their display this year, they decorated in honor of her.
"Hopefully this will bring a little happiness," he said.
While bus tours are canceled, people can still come and enjoy the neighborhood displays and take pictures with their families. The NYPD will also have extra patrols to make sure masks are being worn, and social distancing guidelines are being followed.
