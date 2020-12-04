Society

Many opting out of famous NYC Christmas light tradition

By Eyewitness News
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Due to COVID fears, some neighbors have opted out of Brooklyn's famous holiday display put out by neighbors and visited by hundreds of thousands every December. But not Lucy Spata.

"If more than anything, we need it this year- Thanksgiving we couldn't be with family," Spata said.

Spata has been putting out toy soldiers since 1986. She says this year she was criticized for her display, so in Brooklyn fashion, she went bigger.

"You don't like it? Move. My husband before he died said 'don't ever stop decorating'," Spata said.

ALSO READ | Holiday tradition drawing crowds -- but with a big adjustment
EMBED More News Videos

A holiday tradition in Westchester County is drawing crowds eager for some holiday cheer - with a big adjustment.



It is her way of spreading joy in dark times - even if bus tours through the neighborhoods are canceled.

"If you look down the streets, not a lot of decorating going on...listen, hard times," said Bobby Kull.

Kull lost his mother-in-law to a heart attack, and while they have scaled back their display this year, they decorated in honor of her.

"Hopefully this will bring a little happiness," he said.

While bus tours are canceled, people can still come and enjoy the neighborhood displays and take pictures with their families. The NYPD will also have extra patrols to make sure masks are being worn, and social distancing guidelines are being followed.

ALSO READ | Lincoln Center launches holiday lighting display

EMBED More News Videos

With no Winter's Eve and tree lighting this year due to the pandemic, Lincoln Square had to get creative to bring holiday spirit to the area.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydyker heightsnew york citybrooklyncoronavirus new york cityholiday lightssocial distancingholidaycoronaviruschristmascovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Staten Island bar reopens, again defying COVID restrictions
NJ officials agree on marijuana marketplace
Trump administration must accept new DACA applications, judge orders
The Countdown: Biden pushes Congress on coronavirus aid, new DACA ruling
Suspect dead, 2 US Marshals, NYPD detective injured in Bronx
Biden predicts 'bleak future' if Congress doesn't act on COVID-19 aid
12 arrested, 10 cars seized during crackdown on LI street racing
Show More
COVID Live Updates: CDC advises indoor use of facemasks, except at home
NJ troopers, good Samaritans reunite with man they revived
Murphy calls Rep. Gaetz 'putz' after Young Republican gala in Jersey City
AccuWeather Alert: Saturday soaker
COVID News: Here's what the 10-day lockdown accomplished in Newark
More TOP STORIES News