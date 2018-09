A former sheriff's officer and teenager at the center of a viral video met in New Jersey, showing there are no hard feelings between them.The two were caught on camera in a heated exchange last month after police responded to a report of a teen falling off his bicycle near The Promenade in Fair Lawn.But police say the video doesn't tell the whole story, and that additional videos that were discovered show it was a misunderstanding that turned in a verbal altercation.The pair met at the Fair Lawn municipal building along with members of the police department and Mayor Kurt Peluso."Unfortunately, when a video goes viral it often puts everyone in a negative light," said Peluso. "When this happened in Fair Lawn, we wanted to make sure that these actions did not define the individuals. We created a teachable moment for all and are thrilled that everyone has come together."No charges will be filed in the incident, police say.----------