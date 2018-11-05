SOCIETY

Bronx mural unveiled, marathon run in memory of fallen NYPD sergeant

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) --
The family of a fallen NYPD sergeant received a special tribute Monday, as a mural dedicated to Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo was unveiled in the Bronx.

Sunday marked exactly two years since his death, and a close family friend also paid tribute to him with an emotional TCS New York City Marathon race.

"Thank you for being here in the cold and rain, and thank you for being here every day for the last two years and every day for the next many, many years," Tuozzolo's wife Lisa Tuozzolo said at the unveiling. "Thank you."

The mural was unveiled at the 43rd Precinct to remember Lisa's husband, the father of Austin and Joseph - a hero who died in the line of duty.

This year, a close friend ran the marathon in Sergeant Tuozzolo's memory because she had a dream that she "should" run it with the sergeant's badge number on her bib. So a year later, Anne Marie Dunn's dream became reality, and Lisa Tuozzolo was there the finish line to help her cross.

"This has been such a journey, and I'm so glad I got to do it for Paul and all those who made the ultimate sacrifice," Dunn said.

Dunn said this was something she had to do, and she go through the marathon lottery just like everyone else, picked at random. But her bib number was especially assigned.

"43 was for the 43rd Precinct, and 870, his badge number," Dunn said.

Lisa Tuozzolo's reaction at the finish line Sunday was emotional.

"Today is the anniversary of the worst day of my life, so we're here to celebrate the city," she said. "We're here to celebrate New York, and all of the accomplishments that everyone's done and to remember all of those, especially my husband, today."

In a very real way, a dream come true.

