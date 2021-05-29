Nassau County issues advisory against bathing at 17 beaches due to heavy rainfall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10712438" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports on the beaches reopening in New York CIty.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A Memorial Day weekend tradition for many has been put on hold as Nassau County issued an advisory against bathing at 17 beaches.The Department of Health says stormwater runoff from this weekend's heavy rainfall can impact the water quality by elevating bacteria levels.The county expects to lift the advisory at 10 a.m. Sunday, unless weather conditions change or bacteria levels remain high.The beaches under the advisory are:- Centre Island Sound - Bayville- Creek Club - Lattingtown- Lattingtown Beach - Lattingtown- Laurel Hollow Beach - Laurel Hollow- Morgan Sound - Glen Cove- North Hempstead Beach Park - Port Washington- Piping Rock Beach Club - Locust Valley- Pryibil Beach - Glen Cove- Ransom Beach - Bayville- Theodore Roosevelt Beach - Oyster Bay- Sea Cliff Village Beach - Sea Cliff- Soundside Beach - Bayville- Stehli Beach - Bayville- Tappen Beach - Glenwood Landing- Biltmore Beach Club - Massapequa- Hewlett Point Beach - East Rockaway- Island Park Beach - Island ParkAdditionally, Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa is closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels.To speak with a Health Department representative, weekdays, 9 a.m., - 4:45 p.m., call (516) 227-9717.For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700.----------