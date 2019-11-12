New push to fight anti-Semitic violence in Brooklyn

The leaders announced on Tuesday a new initiative aimed at curbing and reversing a recent rise in anti-Semitic violence and hate crimes in the borough.
The move comes as the NYPD reports a recent spike in hate crimes.
Brooklyn alone experienced at least 93 incidents of anti-Semitic violence, harassment, and vandalism in 2018. That number includes 13 violent anti-Semitic assaults in Brooklyn alone.
WATCH: Brooklyn launches renewed push against hate crimes
The most recent involved a string of egg-throwing incidents in one area of Brooklyn over the weekend
These trends are reversible, say representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, when public officials, community and faith leaders, educators and others stand united against hate.
----------
