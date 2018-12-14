Newtown marks 6th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

Moments of silence are planned and flags are at half-staff in Connecticut to remember the victims on the sixth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.All town offices in Newtown were closed from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Friday for a moment of silence and period of reflection to honor the 20 first-graders and six educators who were killed on December 14, 2012.Remembering the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting:Bells at a local church were rung at 9:30 a.m.An interfaith memorial service is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Congregation Adath Israel of Newtown.Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has ordered all state and U.S. flags to remain at half-staff in remembrance of the victims.The flags have been lowered in honor of the late President George H.W. Bush.----------