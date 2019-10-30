Be Kind: NJ brothers make care packages for breast cancer patients and survivors

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two brothers from New Jersey are making a difference through care packages.Anthony and Nicholas Rizzi are from Bloomfield. They make care packages for people who are fighting or have survived breast cancer.They came up with the idea in honor of their great aunt, who was diagnosed with the disease.The brothers have now sent more than 20 packages all over New Jersey.Their goal is to bring some joy, faith, and love and let people know that someone, somewhere is thinking of them.----------