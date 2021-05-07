NJ congressman builds Lego model of Star Wars ship with 2 sons

Congressman Andy Kim recently tweeted that 10 years ago when he married his wife, she wasn't thrilled that he put a Lego version of the Star Wars millennium falcon on their wedding registry.
So, Kim patiently waited till they had kids and could use them for cover to build his dream model of Hans Solo's ship.
RELATED | Long Island artist creates realistic 'Mandalorian' costume from scratch
Along the way, he chronicled his effort to build the model with his boys.
The congressman was clearly delighted that his young padawans ended up having the same passion for Star Wars as he does.
ALSO READ | Legoland New York features over 50 rides and attractions for kids
However, no word yet on how his wife feels about it all.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip