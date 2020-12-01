Society

NJ couple fights to save historic lighthouse from rising river

Related topics:
societynew jerseylighthouse
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
Dead pig left on doorstep of Lakewood rabbi
Show More
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
McRib is back: Here's how to get a free sandwich
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
More TOP STORIES News