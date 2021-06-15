Society

NJ Sea Life Aquarium opens at American Dream Mall

By Eyewitness News
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Sea Life Aquarium at American Dream Is Now Open.

The 25,000 square-foot aquarium celebrated its grand opening Tuesday.

The aquarium is uniquely themed "City Under the Sea" and home to more than 3,000 creatures and over 100 different species.

The interactive underwater space gives kids and adults a chance to get close and personal with sea life in a fun way.

"So we have a whimsical theme. The ocean tank has these iconic New York City buildings and there are other tanks that look like store windows you would see on Fifth Avenue. We really tried to be a little bit more playful with it, and we find that it's really engaging, particularly for our younger guests," an aquarium official said.



The opening of the aquarium was postponed a year due to the pandemic.

