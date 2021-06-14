'Hometown Heroes Parade' will honor New York City's frontline workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10777480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It gave new meaning to a FedEx 'drop off' after a deliveryman sent a shipment of two heavy truck tires rolling down steep stairs, causing hundreds in damage. Then, the homeowner di

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will pay tribute to the first responders who got the city through the coronavirus pandemic with a parade called "The Hometown Heroes Parade" on July 7."I said the first parade back, the first true large parade back in New York City will be one to celebrate the heroes in the fight against COVID," Mayor Bill de Blasio said."It's going to be an example of the great tradition of ticker-tape parades, ticker-tape parades up the Canyon of Heroes, they've happened for generations, but this one is going to have a special spirit to it a special heart and soul because it's about celebrating every day New Yorkers who did something so heroic and need our thanks," de Blasio said.The mayor said among others, there will be floats featuring:- Healthcare workers- First responders- Educators- Municipal workers- Transportation workers- Grocery and bodega workers- Delivery workersMayor de Blasio said the groups represent, "All of the essential workers who made it happen and kept it together in New York.""We'll always remember the pain and tragedy of COVID, no one is going to ever forget those we lost and what families are still going through, but we need a day to celebrate the heroism of everyday New Yorkers," the mayor said.He added that this parade will be one that people will never forget."A parade you will remember for the rest of your life, to celebrate people who are true New York City heroes who did something for the ages," he said.----------